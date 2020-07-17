84 new grants awarded to Springfield small businesses affected by Covid-19 crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield on Thursday announced the awarding of over 80 grants to assisting businesses financially affected by economic crisis due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 84 grants totaling over $500,000 will be awarded to local businesses in the third round of city’s Prime the Pump program which was first announced on March 18. Over 300 grant applications have been filed to date and the program has awarded over $1.2 million to 191 small businesses.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “Springfield has stepped up to the plate to assist our small businesses at this time of tremendous need, by investing in them, their employees and the goods and services that they provide.”

The program has also assisted businesses in every neighborhood of the city and the awards are reflective of the diversity of small business ownership in Springfield, according to the city.

Awarded grants usually range between $15,000 and $4,000.

“My administration has deployed the CARES Act funding to, assist small businesses and non-profits, sustain jobs, safeguard resident housing, extend services to those most vulnerable to COVID, and to invest in recreational programming consistent with the current restrictions,” Mayor Sarno added. “There remains much more to do over the weeks and months ahead to mitigate the local impacts of COVID-19 and to that end, I remain hopeful that Congress will soon reach consensus on a fourth round of COVID-19 emergency funding to address these essential services and needs.”

The focus of this round of funding was on the creation and retention of low to moderate-income jobs and providing assistance to businesses that were required to close due to the pandemic and are now reopening.

“COVID-19 has perpetuated an environment of uncertainty, which has left our small businesses economically vulnerable. The Prime the Pump Program is the first step in addressing the immediate cash flow challenges of small businesses as they seek to reopen and adapt to the new normal” said CDO Sheehan.

All awards are pending upon each business successfully completing the contracting process. You can view the list of businesses awarded below: