WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – Police are looking for an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s that is missing from the Stony Hill Road area of Wilbraham.

According to Wilbraham Police, Djafar Rahmani-Kia left his residence around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark blue hat. Police say he is non-verbal.

If you see Rahmani-Kia or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or Wilbraham Police at 413-596-3837.