MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Service men and women from Monson who are stationed overseas are not being forgotten by the folks back home.

At 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Karen King is hosting the 8th Annual Monson Military Care Package Event at her home on Longview Drive in Monson.

State Rep Brian Ashe, Senator Ryan Fattman, and a local singer will start with the National Anthem. Then they will be packing 62 boxes to send to Monson active Military Men and Women.

Many moms and dads of those service people will be helping create the care packages. Through their Facebook group, the Monson Military Care Package Campaign has raised over $6,000 this year to help with Visa Cards being sent to members.