EAST LONGMEADOW, (WWLP) – Stuffing the Pantry’s eighth annual 5K Road Race and two-mile walk is being held on Thanksgiving Day in East Longmeadow!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event is taking place at Lenox located on 301 Chestnut Street.

Proceeds from the Stuffing the Pantry benefit Open Pantry’s Emergency Food Pantry. Last year, over 750 runners and walkers participated and over the past five years, $124,500 has been raised. Nearly six tons of food has also been donated.