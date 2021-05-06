8th grader hosts clothing drive in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The library at the middle school in Westfield is being used to help provide clothing for those in need.

22News spoke with the 8th grader in charge of this community effort.

Jillian Battles has set up clothing donation boxes in her library at Westfield Middle School. Her goal is to make other kids feel confident.

“To get clothes to make them feel likes themselves and be able to be proud in their own skin,” said Battles.

According to her principal, this isn’t the first time Jillian has helped her neighbors in need.

“We were having our kids start for the first time and some of our students had never been in the building and she actually volunteered to come in, so she did tours or students,” said Jessica Kennedy, Westfield Middle School principal.

Battles’ mom couldn’t be prouder, “She sets her mind to something, and she just goes with it, she’s a phenomenal kid and I’m just super proud of her.”

The clothing drive ends on May 21, and the clothes will then be donated to a Massachusetts clothing charity.