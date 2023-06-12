SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the 8th Grade Step Up Graduation Ceremony for South End Middle School (SEMS).

South End Middle School was the first school to be “adopted” by MGM Springfield as a part of the Adopt-a-School program, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Throughout the school year, they collaborated on a variety of positive initiatives that have helped the students, teachers, and school families at South End Middle School.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with South End Middle School Principal Yara DePalma-Gonzalez, the Schools Superintendent Dan Warwick, and MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley, will be attending the graduation ceremony.

Mayor Sarno states, “First of all, congratulations to the 8th-grade class at South End Middle School! I am looking forward to joining Principal Yara DePalma-Gonzalez and all the students and families Monday. Also, Superintendent Daniel Warwick and I want to, once again, thank MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his team as well as Principal Yara DePalma-Gonzalez and the entire school for their continued collaboration on this great community partnership.”

The ceremony will be at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday at 3:00 p.m.