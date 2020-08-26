9/11 Candlelight Vigil in East Longmeadow cancelled this year

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual candlelight vigil in East Longmeadow that pays tribute and honors victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will not happen this year due to the pandemic.

The East Longmeadow Police Department said their September 11 Candlelight Vigil, which usually has over 100 people in attendance, has been cancelled, citing Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 regulation on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The candlelight vigil is usually held on 9/11, a day where nearly 3,000 New Yorkers, including over 300 NYC firefighters, more than 20 NYC police officers, and at least 37 Port Authority officers and emergency personnel were killed in the attacks.

“We ask that you remember in your own way those lives lost and those still suffering,” the police department stated, adding that they plan to hold the vigil in 2021, if the restrictions are lifted.