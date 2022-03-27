AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- There’s Wonder Woman and then there’s 9-year-old Mia Chiba, the wrestling wonder girl.

The Agawam native back into training mode after taking her second All American, 3rd place title in Colorado.

“Wrestling, it makes you tough…. and it makes you feel like you can do stuff that you maybe haven’t done before,” says Mia.

Cruz Franco, the owner of Krazy Monkey Wrestling and Mia’s coach told 22News, “She’s a little spark plug! I saw it in her, she’s very aggressive, very mean, and she was hungry on the mat.”

And on the mat Mia’s eyes are on the prize for the next big wrestling match up. This has been years in the making, with Mia getting the wrestling bug at the age of five.

“I said, ‘do you want to dance? Do you want to play soccer?’ And she said ‘no, I want to wrestle!’ And we are like ok! And one day the coach said you got to stay she’s really good! And then the rest was history,” Mia’s mom, Jess Chiba recalled.

Mia has been on a roll in the male-dominated sport, winning her first state title and her first all girls regionals in 2018. Then the following year taking another state and regional title becoming an All American in 2019.

When asked why she thinks other girls should wrestle Mia says “I think other girls should wrestle because to me, you will get courage from wrestling. You can have fun with it, you can do certain moves that are pretty fun and you know chuck people around.”

Mia’s dreams are set high, she hopes to one day become an Olympic wrestler. Her parents calling her an inspiration.

“How she handles herself as a young lady against boys in a male-dominated sport it’s been interesting. She has great sportsmanship, and she carries herself well and it’s impressive to watch,” said Seth Chiba, Mia’s father.

“I like wrestling and you might get cuts and bruises but that’s fine because that’s called battle scars!” says Mia.