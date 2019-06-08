9-year-old boy receives custom wheelchair costume for his birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Ben Priest is almost 10 years old and has a love of motorcycles. He has a rare brain malformation that requires him to use a wheelchair and Saturday a non-profit organization gifted him an elaborate “costume” for his wheelchair.

Ben received his new magic wheelchair at Springfield Museums Quadrangle Green.

Kristen Priest, Ben’s Mom said, “He works hard, he’s determined and I just think this is so special.”

The non-profit organization, Magic Wheelchair, builds custom wheelchairs for children who need them at no cost to their families.

Ben’s caregiver was the person who reached out to the organization to see if they could make Ben’s dream come true.

Amanda Lloyd told 22News, “He’s always wanted to ride a motorcycle so I thought it would be a cool idea for them to get a wheelchair accessible motorcycle for him to be able to ride with his uncle.”

The custom built wheelchair was designed and built over the course of 8 months and the team that built it was completely volunteer based.

Chin Loo Lama a Dassault System employee and a volunteer who made Ben’s motorcycle said, “We started planning 8 months ago but it took us probably 8 weeks, 6-8 weeks to to put it all together.”

The wheelchair costume is made of wood and foam and will last for years.