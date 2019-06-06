90-year-old WWII veteran recalls D-Day landing on Omaha Beach

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The allied invasion of western Europe marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Meet 90-year-old Georgia native, Joseph Johns, a 15-year-old Navy frogman, forerunner to the Navy Seals, who took part in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, the Omaha Beach landing 75-years-ago.

He remembers it like it was yesterday, “A lot of guys drowned because they didn’t have the experience surviving as I did, I hit the water and started swimming hard,” said Johns.

The then-15-year-old would distinguish himself in combat that day and later be awarded the Silver Star.

Armed with a Thompson sub-machine gun and hand grenades, Johns confronted a deeply entrenched German machine gun nest.

“I was scared as hell,” said Johns. “I know I heard someone in that hole and I dropped a seconds hand grenade down there.”

Johns, now 90-years-old, served his country with distinction at the age of 15 during D-Day. He later went on to serve in the Korean War and Vietnam.

On Thursday, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will honor the memory of D-Day’s fallen soldiers and honor the 70 World War II veterans who reside at the Soldiers’ home.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home honors veterans of D-Day landing