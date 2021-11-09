911 Burgers and Dogs in Feeding Hills closing its doors after 40 years

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly forty years Dino and Mary Mercadante are retiring. There have been wonderful years as Dino reflects on what its meant to him and Mary at the fabled eatery on North Westfield Street in Feeding Hills.

“God’s blessed us, he’s given us their strength to come and report for duty every single day and we’ve managed to grow a big family out here. We’ve had 41,000 Facebook reaches, the love has been absolutely overwhelming.” Dino Mercadante

Longtime customers come by, knowing they have only until November 21st to enjoy their favorites at 911 Burgers and Dogs. “I’m devastated, I really am. It’s the only place where you get a real milkshake. It’s still real ice cream not soft serve. It’s the old fashioned way, the way when I was a kid. They’re going to be missed terribly.” Ellen Mills-Audette of Feeding Hills

Over the years, 911 has been known best for its burgers, which Dino agrees are pretty special. “We use a 3 ounce burger which is about 80 to 86 percent lean, we use nice crisp lettuce and everyone loves Hellman’s mayonnaise.” Dino Mercadante

Their legendary burgers and dogs will be missed but the Mercadante’s will continue to be Agawam neighbors. Dino will continue his service as a member of the Agawam City Council. The final day for this corner landmark is November 21st.