HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a fire at a business on Main Street in Holyoke early Thursday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 12:05 a.m. a 911 call reported a fire at 370 Main Street. When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming from a storefront. The fire was located in the back of the store and was put out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by The Holyoke fire, police, and the Massachusetts Fire Marshall’s office. No injuries were reported.