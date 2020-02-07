911 system down at Chicopee Police station

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is experiencing some difficulties with their 911 system Friday.

The department said at around 4:35 p.m., they were made aware that their 911 lines are down. The main number to the police station is working.

Also, you can still dial 911 if you are in need of police assistance, the call will be answered by either State Police or the Holyoke Police Department.

They will pass your message along to Chicopee police.

Stay with 22News, we’ll let you know when the 911 lines are restored.