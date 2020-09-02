$925K awarded to 37 western Mass. non-profits for COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is providing grants worth $925,000 to 37 local nonprofits through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley.

The fund has distributed $4.3 million in grants to nonprofits in western Massachusetts that are on the front lines of serving vulnerable populations affected by the crisis. The money will be used for employment assistance, food insecurity, homelessness and foreclosure prevention, and addressing immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 37 nonprofits that received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund from the Pioneer Valley are:

Arise Bayanihan Association of America Bethlehem House Caring Health Center Cutchins Programs for Children & Families Dakin Valley Humane Society Ellie Fund Enlace de Familias de Holyoke/Holyoke Family Network Family Outreach of Amherst, a program of CHD Friends of Chicopee Senior Citizens Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Greenfield Community College Foundation Hilltown Community Health Centers Holyoke Community College Foundation Home City Development Lovin’ Spoonfuls Make-It Springfield Manna Soup Kitchen New England Farm Workers’ Council, a program of Partners for Community New England Learning Center for Women in Transition New North Citizens’ Council Nuestras Raices People’s Medicine Project, a program of Western MA Training Consortium Revitalize Community Development Corporation South End Community Center Springfield Rescue Mission Springfield Technical Community College Foundation Stone Soup Café, a program of All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist The Performance Project The Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps The Salvation Army – Springfield Corps Treehouse Foundation United Way of Pioneer Valley Urban League of Springfield Way Finders Valley Radio Reading Service dba Valley Eye Radio YWCA of Western Massachusetts

The Response Fund has raised $8.2 million from 700 donors, including foundations, businesses and individuals, and resources from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. 100% of donations go to community needs. Gifts can be made online at: www.communityfoundation.org/covid19.