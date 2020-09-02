$925K awarded to 37 western Mass. non-profits for COVID-19 response

Hampden County
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is providing grants worth $925,000 to 37 local nonprofits through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley.

The fund has distributed $4.3 million in grants to nonprofits in western Massachusetts that are on the front lines of serving vulnerable populations affected by the crisis. The money will be used for employment assistance, food insecurity, homelessness and foreclosure prevention, and addressing immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 37 nonprofits that received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund from the Pioneer Valley are:

  1. Arise
  2. Bayanihan Association of America
  3. Bethlehem House
  4. Caring Health Center
  5. Cutchins Programs for Children & Families
  6. Dakin Valley Humane Society
  7. Ellie Fund
  8. Enlace de Familias de Holyoke/Holyoke Family Network
  9. Family Outreach of Amherst, a program of CHD
  10. Friends of Chicopee Senior Citizens
  11. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity
  12. Greenfield Community College Foundation
  13. Hilltown Community Health Centers
  14. Holyoke Community College Foundation
  15. Home City Development
  16. Lovin’ Spoonfuls
  17. Make-It Springfield
  18. Manna Soup Kitchen
  19. New England Farm Workers’ Council, a program of Partners for Community
  20. New England Learning Center for Women in Transition
  21. New North Citizens’ Council
  22. Nuestras Raices
  23. People’s Medicine Project, a program of Western MA Training Consortium
  24. Revitalize Community Development Corporation
  25. South End Community Center
  26. Springfield Rescue Mission
  27. Springfield Technical Community College Foundation
  28. Stone Soup Café, a program of All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist
  29. The Performance Project
  30. The Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps
  31. The Salvation Army – Springfield Corps
  32. Treehouse Foundation
  33. United Way of Pioneer Valley
  34. Urban League of Springfield
  35. Way Finders
  36. Valley Radio Reading Service dba Valley Eye Radio
  37. YWCA of Western Massachusetts 

The Response Fund has raised $8.2 million from 700 donors, including foundations, businesses and individuals, and resources from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. 100% of donations go to community needs. Gifts can be made online at: www.communityfoundation.org/covid19.

