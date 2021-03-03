93.9 River’s Monte Belmonte to hold bed in fundraiser for Cancer Connection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of life including how fundraisers are held.

93.9 the River’s Monte Belmonte is holding his first-ever bed in to raise money for Cancer Connection. Cancer Connection offers free, nonmedical programs and services for people facing cancer and their families and caregivers.

For the last 15 years, Monte and many others have camped out to raise money but this year, he’s doing it in what he calls “the laziest and safest” place possible.

Last year’s fundraiser came just weeks before the pandemic started and Belmonte said the money that was raised came at the perfect time.



“The money that was raised then pushed them through the hard times when they had to close their major fundraising arm. The Cancer Connection thrift shop, if it weren’t for the campout and donations they may not have made it through that time. We never really know what the future has in store, so if you can give, give,” said Belmonte.

Since 2006, the Cancer Connection camp out has raised over $700,000 for Cancer Connection’s free services.