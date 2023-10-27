SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After much anticipation, a popular Halloween event is back in Springfield.

The 94.7 WMAS Halloween Ball returned Friday night after a four-year hiatus. Attendees dressed in costume and gathered at the MassMutual Center ballroom for the Spooktacular event.

Organizers told 22News they’re happy to be back once again for an unforgettable night filled with thrilling entertainment and ghoulish delights.

“Our staff is into it too…. we have fun and everybody is dressed up. It’s just a good, fun night,” said Bridget Lynott, Promotions Director for 94.7 WMAS.

The MGM ballroom transformed into a haunted haven for a night of dancing and spooky fun with some lucky attendees also able to win door prizes.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.