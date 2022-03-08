SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Tuesday, 94.7 WMAS will be hosting the 21st annual Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The event is traditionally held inside the hospital’s play deck, but that has changed due to the pandemic, with the broadcast happening instead at WMAS studios inside the Basketball Hall of Fame. The goal, however, remains the same; raising much-needed funds to help children being treated at Baystate Children’s.

Listeners can tune-in from 6:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature inspiring stories about the work that is being done inside the hospital every day, and the children and their families who have been helped. Listeners will also hear from the professional team at Baystate Children’s.

The public is encouraged to call, text, or go online to donate. You can call 413-794-1111 to make your contribution, you can text WMASKIDS to 36413, or you can go to wmaskids.com.

Last year’s Radiothon raised $250,000, and organizers are hoping to exceed that goal this year.