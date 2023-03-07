SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22nd annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital begins Tuesday. The annual broadcast event makes a big difference in the lives of pediatric patients here in the Pioneer Valley.

This year, the event is back in-person, with public participation taking place at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. For the next two days, listeners will hear inspiring stories from patients, families, and medical team members who care for pediatric patients.

All of the money raised will stay right here in western Massachusetts. The fundraiser will run Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

You can call 413-794-1111 to donate, text WMASKIDS to 36413, or donate online by clicking here.

You can also become a Miracle Maker by donating $20 per month. Click here to learn more.