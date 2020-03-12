94.7 WMAS Radiothon raises $227K for Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 94.7 WMAS wrapped up their 19th annual radiothon Wednesday night to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The annual two-day event raises money for medical equipment, toys, games, and other items to make a child’s stay at the hospital a little more home-like.

22News spoke with Baystate Health’s director of annual giving and events about what kinds of items children receive from this fundraiser.

“Some of those things might be beds for transport, little pediatric sized beds. iPads and iPods, things that distract children and give them therapies and have play value when they’re in the hospital for extended periods of time,” Kathy Tobin said.

This year the annual radiothon raised nearly $227,000.