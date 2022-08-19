WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday begins the 94th annual Westfield Fair, people coming from all over to partake in fair festivities.

The Westfield Fair features a variety of agricultural and livestock exhibits, motorized competitions, live entertainment from local performers, and fried food. Many were excited to watch the fair’s antique tractor pull and the annual Miss Westfield Pageant or try their luck in some games.

The community excited to be back since the pandemic began. 22News spoke with some excited fair goers about this year’s festivities

“My favorite part is you know supporting the local whether it’s a lemonade, butcher block, always tasting new food every year. You know, they always bring different twists and different animals here for kids, it’s an overall great family day,” said Michael Dearing of Westfield.

The fair continues on through Sunday with an auction that benefits the fair, as well as a variety of exhibits and fun for the whole family.