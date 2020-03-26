97 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 934 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Almost 100 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health.

According to updated numbers released by Baystate Health Wednesday, 934 individuals have been tested for the virus, 97 are positive and 476 are negative. Out of the 934 that were tested, 361 are still pending.

Byatsate Health received aditional test results back in the past 24 hours which is why there is an increase in positive cases from Wednesday’s numbers.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by indivual hospital.