99 individuals at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department test positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventy-nine inmates and 20 staff members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the sheriff’s department, after conducting COVID tests for all staff and individuals in custody across all of its facilities, the department determined there are 79 incarcerated individuals and 20 staff members who are currently COVID-19 positive.

Positive staff members are home quarantining and all positive cases in custody are showing mild or no symptoms, and in medical quarantine with around-the-clock medical care. None of the inmates or staff members have been hospitalized.

Due to the rise in cases in Massachusetts Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi ordered a precautionary round of testing for all staff and every person in the department’s custody.