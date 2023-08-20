WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center is hosting its 9th Annual Frozen Yogurt Walk/Run.

On Sunday, about 100 people will be piling into Stanley Park in Westfield for the Frozen Yogurt 5k. This event is part of an effort to raise awareness of mental health and substance use in diverse communities, and the money raised supports the programs and services at the Gandara Center.

Through the 5k event last year, organizers say the center raised more than $66,000 to support their programs for nearly 15,000 children and adults, across 100 locations in the state. And since it’s a frozen yogurt 5k, everyone will get a coupon to redeem for free frozen yogurt bars.

Registration began at 8:00 a.m., and the race begins at 9:00 a.m.