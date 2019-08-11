9th annual Kevin J. Major Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Amelia Park Arena

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Westfield, the 9th annual Kevin J. Major Memorial Hockey Tournament was held Saturday at Amelia Park Arena.

The tournament is in memory of Kevin Major, who died 9 years ago at just 19-years-old from sudden cardiac arrest.

The event brings his family, friends and former team mates together to play hockey, and to raise money for “KEVS Foundation.”

This organization donates AEDs to places like public parks and schools.

Susan Canning, Kevin’s mother told 22News, “These AEDs are lifesavers. It is a 3-fold increase in survival when an AED is present.”

With the money raised from the 2018 tournament, the foundation was able to donate 25 AEDs.

Kev’s Foundation also teaches people how to perform CPR.