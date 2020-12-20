Families enjoy snowfall and sledding at Cooks Park in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many were taking advantage of the snow that fell Sunday afternoon.

West Springfield families made Cooks Park their destination Sunday. A good day for some sledding or maybe making a snowman.

This was an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the constant concerns over COVID-19. It’s been a tough year and the snow couldn’t have come down at a better time.

“It’s a white Christmas, snow on the ground, we’ll have a white Christmas,” said Annette Hall.

Families were adhering to the social distancing requirements. Last week, a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in many towns across western Massachusetts, making it a perfect spot for some sledding.