Springfield Police Dept. announces new measures to improve transparency

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department wants to improve transparency.
Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that the department has updated its use-of-force policy to adjust language focused on training recruits. The new policy is being reviewed by other governing agencies before it takes effect.
Walsh also said that Springfield Police are looking into a software program that could help identify officers whose conduct may be of concern. The system would rely on use-of-force reporting and data tracking, allowing the department to intervene if necessary.