United Congregational Church service honors COVID-19 victims of western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lawn of a Holyoke church filled with hundreds of COVID-19 memorial flags payed tribute to the lives lost from the virus.

Pastor Chuck Morkin of United Congregational Church held a brief service Saturday honoring the memory of hundreds of pandemic victims here in western Massachusetts.

People passing the church on Appleton Street couldn’t help but stop and feel emotional.

“When I came out here yesterday, I saw all the flags blowing in the breeze, and it’s just beautiful,” one resident told 22News.

“A lot of people at the service here in Holyoke. This is the way to home for a lot of people,” said Pastor Morkin.

The cluster of flags also honor the memory of the 77 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents who died from COVID-19.