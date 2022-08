PALMER/MONSON (WWLP) -The Route 32 (Palmer Road) Bridge over the Quaboag River between Monson and Palmer will be closed for repairs from August 3 to October 19.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says the work consists of beam replacements, resurfacing, and deck repairs.

Drivers will be guided by detour signs and law enforcement officers during the construction period.