Charlotte Russe returning to the Holyoke Mall

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Charlotte Russe will be returning to the Holyoke Mall soon.

The chain closed its stores earlier this year, but Charlotte Russe now has a new parent company,

YM Inc., which decided to relaunch the store and website, is re-opening 100 Charlotte Russe stores across the country. According to the mall, the store is set to re-open in the same physical location it held before it closed.

Jaqueline Daley told 22News she’s happy to see the store opening, “I did see that it was re-opening I was glad. Everything is just closing at the mall. It’s just strange.”

According to the mall, the store is set to reopen sometime in July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story