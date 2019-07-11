Charlotte Russe returning to the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Charlotte Russe will be returning to the Holyoke Mall soon.

The chain closed its stores earlier this year, but Charlotte Russe now has a new parent company,

YM Inc., which decided to relaunch the store and website, is re-opening 100 Charlotte Russe stores across the country. According to the mall, the store is set to re-open in the same physical location it held before it closed.

Jaqueline Daley told 22News she’s happy to see the store opening, “I did see that it was re-opening I was glad. Everything is just closing at the mall. It’s just strange.”

According to the mall, the store is set to reopen sometime in July.