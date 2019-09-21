Dream Picnic Music Festival held in Holyoke for 2nd year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A music festival that started in Brooklyn is in Holyoke for its second year.

This is the second year that Rumblebucket has brought Dream Picnic Music Festival from Brooklyn to Holyoke.

The festival features indoor and outdoor activities for people of all ages.

People sixteen and under must go with an adult.

National and local artists are playing at the festival.

Rachel Keizer, Gateway City Arts Event Coordinator told 22News, “I would say it’s unique because we have so many local bands playing. In addition to all the nationally touring acts. It’s a really good mix of local and touring artists coming through.”

Organizations like signature sounds, gateway city arts, and roll call made the festival possible.