A B-17 plane crashed on Mount Tom in Holyoke 73 years ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport brought back memories of another B-17 that went down at Mount Tom in Holyoke, killing 25 returning servicemen and women returning from WWII service.

Subsequently a monument to the victim was erected at Mount Tom 50 years after the crash. It bears the names of each victim.

Retired regional Red Cross Executive Director Rick Lee is a member of the Mount Tom B-17 memorial committee, which maintains the tradition of the annual pilgrimage to where the B-17 went down some 70-years-ago.

Lee told 22News he sees strong emotional parallels with this week’s B-17 crash.

“The pain from the families is still huge,” he described. “Today, although suffering shifts from being very painfully acute to being one of bittersweet commemoration.”

Lee added, “Another similar course for the crash yesterday. We found from the work that we did reaching out to find the families 50 years later was the pain was just as acute when I spoke with some of them on the phone 50 years afterward, some broke down and began crying.”

Loved ones gather at the Mount Tom Memorial monument each year on a Saturday in early July. It was on June 6, 1956 when the B-17 bound for Westover Air Reserve Base crashed into Mount Tom.