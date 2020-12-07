A food initiative on Wilbraham will collect canned food for those in need

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a community food initiative that will begin on Monday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m.

The initiative called “CANS Because We CAN” will be held behind the Town Hall, the Mailbox Island at Old Post Office, and the Senior Center and Spec Pond Parking Lot.

The collection of canned food will be available from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m and will close on December 18.

For more information email blitz@wilbraham-ma.gov.