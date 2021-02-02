A foot of snow falls in West Springfield after Monday’s nor’easter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield was hit with a foot of snow after Monday’s winter storm.

DPW crews and plows worked all night into the early morning to keep the roads clear and covered in salt and sand to make for safer driving Tuesday. Some secondary roads are still seeing some more slick and difficult traveling conditions so drivers should drive slowly and be cautious.

West Springfield may have gotten a foot of snow but that snow is fluffy and pretty easy to shovel and clear.

There is still no parking on either side of any public way in West Springfield until further notice.

Most of Hampden County saw around ten inches of snow but totals range from four to 12.5 inches of snow.

Westfield: 12.5″ 9:48 p.m.

West Springfield: 12.0″ 11:21 p.m.

Chicopee: 10.0″ 9:12 p.m.

Feeding Hills: 10.0″ 8:50 p.m.

Springfield 9.6″ 8:23 p.m.

Ludlow: 9.5″ 9:10 p.m.

Longmeadow: 8.5″ 10:44 p.m.

Hampden: 7.0″ 9:17 p.m.

Southwick: 6.0″ 5:01 p.m.

Monson: 4.8″ 5:46 p.m.

Chicopee broke their snowfall record for February 1 with 8.2″. The storm total for Febuary 1 and 2 was 9″. The maximum daily snowfall record for the city was previously 7.8″ in 2011.

Storm total at Westover in Chicopee is 9" but the 1-day total on Feb. 1 is a new record! ❄️ @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/M8x71mbi3c — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) February 2, 2021

No parking will be allowed on main roads or on the even side of secondary roads in Chicopee until 5 p.m. Tuesday.