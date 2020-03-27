A look back at Mount Tom Ski Area after Ski Blandford announced closure

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of Ski Blandford have announced that it will be closing for good after a winter with less snow and a spring impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to season-pass holders, Ski Butternut said they cannot continue to support the losses they’ve experienced in Blandford.

They purchased the ski area in 2017 but the property was still losing money through this past season, even with significant investments being made to the infrastructure. That combined with less snow this winter and the coronavirus pandemic has forced Blandford to permanently close.

Just a little over 20 years ago, Mount Tom in Holyoke also closed at the end of the ski season back in 1998. The Mount Tom Ski Area opened for business in 1960 and enjoyed many years of success and innovation. They added night skiing and a powerful snowmaking system during the 1967-68 ski season.

And skiing wasn’t the only activity offered at Mt. Tom. In 1977, an alpine slide was added, followed by a water park about half a decade later. As the 1990s arrived, night skiing still represented 40 percent of Mt. Tom’s revenue. But it didn’t last.

Six Flags New England in Agawam unveiled their own water park, ending the summer revenue stream at Mount Tom. And finally, following the 1997-98 ski season, the ownership decided to close the Mt. Tom Ski Area and focus on operating their adjacent quarry.

Now, with the loss of Ski Blandford, skiers will have to venture outside of Hampden County the next time they want to hit the slopes.