SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Robb Elementary school shooting in Texas left at least 19 children and two teachers dead, but it’s not the first time the country has faced a mass school shooting.

22News took an in-depth look at gun violence trends. School shootings make up a very small portion of mass murders in the United States. A Northeastern review between 2006 and 2016 found only 1 out of the 20 to 30 deadly incidents each year happened in a school, yet the prevalence of gun violence is an issue you largely only see in America.

“I’d like to take a moment of silence for the tragedies that continue to occur just recently at Robb Elementary School,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno of Springfield.

Another moment of silence in memory of students who fell victim to gun violence. Mayor Domenic Sarno called for action on the federal level.

“Those precious children. You send your kid to school, and your kid doesn’t come home?” said Sarno.

Doctor Warren Blumenfeld is an instructor at UMass Amherst in the Social Justice Education Program.

“The United States is number one in civilian guns. We have about 400 million guns for approximately 330 million people,” said Doctor Warren Blumenfeld, UMass Amherst Instructor for the Social Justice Education Program.

At number two, Yemen, with half of what the United States has. He said the argument mental illness is to blame is wrong, and people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of crimes than to cause them.

“The United States has the most guns and the most guns and the most gun violence. There is a correlation between guns and gun violence. There is not a correlation between mental illness and gun violence,” said Doctor Blumenfeld.

Doctor Blumenfeld said since the Sandy Hook shooting, most Americans have wanted gun control measures like universal background checks and bans on assault weapons. There hasn’t been movement on a federal level.