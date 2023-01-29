WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.

On Saturday night, residents gathered at the Springfield Country Club as a new Colleen is being prepared to be crowned to take a ride in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Current Colleen Kathleen Beliveau, who has been the title Colleen in the past three years describes being a colleen as “an honor”, adding, “we get to help our community in any way possible and share Irish heritage with everybody.”

22news stopped by to speak with Beliveau, the longest reigning Colleen ever, about the importance of the tradition.

“Being the Colleen is way more than just wearing a crown. It is about representing your town, your city, your community, and your Irish heritage.”

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th.