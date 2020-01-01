A new year means a new way to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Automatic voter registration would allow Massachusetts residents to register to vote or opt-out when they interact with the Registry of Motor Vehicles and MassHealth.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year, joining more than a dozen states in making it easier to register and vote in elections.

State residents who change their addresses with the RMV or with Mass Health will have their voter registration updated automatically.

This comes at a good time for one Northampton resident who recently moved from Worcester.

Brian Cowles told 22News, “I think anything is helpful, to make registering more convenient. I moved twice in the last two years, I haven’t registered in the new town I live in, so hopefully, this will take care of me.”

Supporters are also confident this new system will increase voter turnout for the March 3 presidential primary.

The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is February 12th.