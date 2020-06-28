‘A Taste at The Big E’ wraps up weekend fair food event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second straight day, thousands got a taste of their favorite Big E fair foods.

“A Taste of the Big E” was a drive-thru event so vendors could safely serve guests. Tim Garstka, Director of Sales at the Eastern States Exposition, spoke with 22News about the special two-day weekend event.

“We felt the public literally had the appetite for something like this. We knew we could do it in a safe environment and provide them with a product they want. And there response just has been overwhelming,” he expressed.

Cars consistently came through The Big E Fairgrounds Sunday for the event. The Eastern States Exposition also set up a special route for visitors who only wanted to get the famous cream puff.

Visitors also enjoyed Big E food staples like the chompers and fried Oreos. Some couldn’t resist the urge to get more food than they came for.

“I think it went pretty smoothly all things considered,” said Keith Fennessey of Northampton. “While sitting there, I had the urge to go to two or three more stops while I was there. It was kind of brilliant in a way. It’s an interesting hour of your life.”

“It’s absolutely worth waiting for,” Nancy Giuca of West Springfield added. “They got the good choices, all these vendors. They picked the good ones because I stopped at every single one of them.”

And leave room in your stomach for more cream puffs. The “cream puff bakery drive-in” will be open on weekends after July 4th.