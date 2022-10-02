AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News meteorologist Adam Stzrempko will be hosting the JDRF One Walk on Sunday.

This 1.5-mile walk will help raise awareness and funds for the local Greater Connecticut/Western Massachusetts Chapter of JDRF, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with Type 1 Diabetes. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m and the walk will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with activities in between and the opening ceremonies at 10:15 a.m.

This is the first time the walk is back in person since 2019. Each year, over 5,000 people participate in the walk and with around 150 JDRF walks across the country, there’s always an opportunity to get involved or just donate to help fund vital research.

Following the walk on Sunday, those involved may stay and celebrate with family activities, characters, food, and live entertainment until the park opens at 12 p.m.