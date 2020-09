CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA is encouraging people to take face masks and face coverings off of the rearview mirror.

Leaders with AAA said hanging items from your rear-view mirror, including face masks and face coverings, is a safety hazard.

Massachusetts is under a mask ordinance and many people keep their masks in their cars to have them handy.

However, AAA says a mask or any other object hanging from a mirror can block your field of vision, increasing the risk of a crash.