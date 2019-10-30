AAA announces new campaign for “move over” law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- AAA is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when they see a service vehicle on the side of the road.

According to a news release sent to 22News, AAA’s “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign reminds drivers that it’s the law in all 50 states to slow down and move over or change lanes to give first responders and maintenance professionals room to do their job.

Monday was National First Responders Day, and AAA Pioneer Valley, in partnership with State police and the Boston Red Sox, are using this week as a time to remind drivers of the daily danger facing all those who provide roadside assistance.

AAA roadside assistance technicians respond to more than 30 million calls for help each year, and in most cases, it requires workers to work on road shoulders no wider than four feet.

“An average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year, meaning one service provider is killed in the line of duty every other week.” Sandra Marsian, Vice President Membership, Marketing & Travel for AAA Pioneer Valley

22News spoke with a former truck driver who knows first hand the possible danger that comes with not following this law.

“I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt, people not paying attention they’re texting and not getting over into the other lane and I don’t want people getting killed for foolishness,” Bill Moore of Chicopee said.

One of the more severe roadside accidents occurred on the mass pike in 2016 when state trooper Thomas Clardy was performing a traffic stop on the westbound side and was rear-ended at full speed and killed by another car.