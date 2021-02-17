AAA delivers snacks, memberships to healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA employees delivered more than 70 boxes of snacks and free AAA memberships to healthcare workers Wednesday to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark National Random Acts of Kindness Day AAA employees made the following deliveries to several area hospitals:

  • 9 a.m.: Baystate Medical Center
  • 9:30 a.m.: Mercy Medical Center
  • 10:30 a.m.: Baystate Noble Hospital
  • 11:30 a.m.: Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • 12:30 p.m.: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • 2 p.m.: Baystate Wing Hospital

The boxes were marked with a special message thanking each hospital.

“Our local healthcare workers have been bearing the strain of the pandemic for nearly a year. AAA wants to support these heroes, whether that means giving them a snack so they can recharge or when their vehicle’s battery needs to be recharged, ” said. Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast.

The “Act of Kindness” effort hopes to give health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients as well as other patients, access to snacks during their long shifts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today