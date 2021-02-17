AAA delivers snacks, memberships to healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA employees delivered more than 70 boxes of snacks and free AAA memberships to healthcare workers Wednesday to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark National Random Acts of Kindness Day AAA employees made the following deliveries to several area hospitals:

9 a.m.: Baystate Medical Center

9:30 a.m.: Mercy Medical Center

10:30 a.m.: Baystate Noble Hospital

11:30 a.m.: Cooley Dickinson Hospital

12:30 p.m.: Baystate Franklin Medical Center

2 p.m.: Baystate Wing Hospital

The boxes were marked with a special message thanking each hospital.

“Our local healthcare workers have been bearing the strain of the pandemic for nearly a year. AAA wants to support these heroes, whether that means giving them a snack so they can recharge or when their vehicle’s battery needs to be recharged, ” said. Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast.

The “Act of Kindness” effort hopes to give health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients as well as other patients, access to snacks during their long shifts.