AAA: Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive intexticated

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA has denounced distracted driving in the strongest terms possible, comparing texting while driving to drunken driving.

The public service message produced by AAA calls attention to the campaign AAA calls “don’t drive intoxicated…don’t drive intexticated.”

AAA Don’t Drive Intexticated PSA

AAA Pioneer Valley Vice President Sandra Marsian told 22News, “Distracted driving kills an average of 9 people a day on American highways and injures more than 1,000.”

“I’ve witnessed first-hand accidents occur of that very reason, you hear the crunch and you see the phone go down. There is a direct correlation,” AAA V.P. Sandra Marsian added.

Trinity Health of New England has agreed to show this public service message to all its employees in the Greater Springfield area.

Trinity is the parent company of Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital among others.