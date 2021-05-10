AAA: Expect gas prices to rise again this week due to recent cyber attack

(WWLP) – A recent cyber attack is pushing gas prices higher in Massachusetts.

AAA says gas prices rose by six cents a gallon over the past week to an average rate of $2.86.

On Sunday, Colonial Pipeline Company said it learned that it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack, forcing a gas pipeline to be shut down.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another three to seven cents this week. A spokesperson with AAA Northeast said people can practice better fuel habits to get the most out of their gas.

Sandra Marsian, managing director, marketing AAA Northeast, “It’s always good to practice fuel-efficient habits. Make sure you are taking the shortest routes, planning your trips ahead, and doing other things to minimize your usage.”

Gas prices in Massachusetts are already up 12 cents compared to a month ago.