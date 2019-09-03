AAA: Gas prices across country on Labor Day the lowest in years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people are still headed home from the holiday weekend. Many others used the afternoon to do so, creating some backups on the road.

MassDOT suspended all construction on state roads until Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping improve certain traffic trouble spots.

AAA said gas prices across the country were some of the lowest this holiday weekend has seen in years, which may have contributed to more drivers hitting the road.

We spotted some backups along the Mass Pike on Monday, but drivers said they were prepared to see some slowdowns.

“Typically, about four hours for us,” said Shane Morrison of Hanson. “It is probably going to be an extra half hour today because of traffic. We hit a little heading from New York into Massachusetts, little stop and go.”

Again, MassDOT construction will return to normal by the start of businesses hours Tuesday morning.