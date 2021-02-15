AAA honors health care workers on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The AAA Northeast auto-club announced that they will be delivering boxes of nutritious snacks and free AAA membership vouchers to hospitals across the state on February 17 in honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

A club service vehicle will depart from the AAA regional headquarters in West Springfield, stopping first at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield at 9:00 a.m. to honor hospital employees.

The gift boxes directed to hard-working health care workers will be delivered by AAA employees.

The boxes are also marked with a special message thanking Mercy Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Cooley Dickenson Hospital, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and Baystate Wing Hospital.

“Our local healthcare workers have been bearing the strain of the pandemic for nearly a year. AAA wants to support these heroes, whether that means giving them a snack so they can recharge or when their vehicle’s battery needs to be recharged, ” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast.

The “Act of Kindness” effort hopes to give health care workers access to snacks during long

shifts caring for COVID-19 patients and others.