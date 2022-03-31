SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The African American Female Professors Award Association celebrated its sixth anniversary with a virtual Presidential Roundtable.

Local college presidents gathered to discuss their campus efforts to support diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“In its almost 200-year history I am the first woman, the first black woman, and the first neuroscientist to be a president here at Trinity College,” said Joanne Berger.

Since the Association was formed the goal remains clear; the need for diverse faculty, staff, and administrators and especially African American female faculty members.