AARP issues tips to prevent scams during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

(WWLP) – October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the AARP is issuing tips on how to protect yourself from scams.

When we think about protecting ourselves from cybercrime, we often stop at password protection and anti-virus software.

But televisions, video games, doorbells, refrigerators and more can all be connected to the Internet.

These are all ways that scammers can gain access to our personal data. Criminals are also looking to take advantage of people who may have lost income during the pandemic.

They post legitimate sounding work at home opportunities on trusted job boards. We talked to Cindy Campbell, Director of Communications for AARP Massachusetts on ways to protect yourself.

Campbell told 22News, “Please don’t ever feel ashamed. That’s what the scammers want you to do. If you are defrauded even if you lose money you have to make sure you tell law enforcement, tell your family and friends to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Campbell said no one should ever give out personal information over the phone or through email even if someone claims to be from the IRS or the police.