Abandoned building destroyed in overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An abandoned building was destroyed after a fire in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 11:00 p.m, crews were called to 60 Byers Street where they found a 2-story building on fire and heavy smoke conditions.

Our 22News crew saw multiple fire engines and more than a dozen firefighters working to put out the flames. Byers Street was closed while crews worked on the fire, but it has since reopened.

Tetreault said no one lived in the house and the home was boarded up at the time of the fire. Due to the construction of the home, there were many void spaces that allowed the fire to travel throughout the structure.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause of the fire. We will continue to update you once more information becomes available.



