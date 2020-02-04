Abatement refund meeting held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council Finance Subcommittee held a meeting Monday night on abatement refunds.

Monday night’s meeting focused on the over-evaluations of some residents’ tax bills, as well as refunds on those over-evaluations.

Tax abatements are subsidies that lower the cost of owning personal property, by reducing or eliminating the property taxes.

Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez told 22News, “We understand that a lot of properties have subject to be over-evaluated and we want to make sure that our constituents know that we’re asking the right questions.”

Gomez also told 22News, 50 people will receive refunds from the city. Rejected abatements or exemption applications can be appealed to the State Appellate Tax Board.